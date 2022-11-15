Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Terror plot foiled in Jammu after security forces destroy two IEDs

Terror plot foiled in Jammu after security forces destroy two IEDs

Published on Nov 15, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Two timer-fitted IEDs weighing nearly half a kg each and four detonators were found late on Monday and they were safely destroyed in a controlled explosion

Security personnel at the site after the bomb disposal squad destroyed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a controlled explosion in Phallian Mandal on the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)
Security personnel at the site after the bomb disposal squad destroyed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a controlled explosion in Phallian Mandal on the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

Two timer-fitted improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone, were found near a police post in the border area of Phallain Mandal in Jammu district late on Monday, said officials.

Jammu district SSP Chandan Kohli said, “Two timer-fitted IEDs weighing nearly half a kg each and four detonators were found late on Monday. We can’t rule out the possibility of Pak drone having dropped the consignment.”

The IEDs along with timers were destroyed in a controlled explosion on Tuesday.

The SSP informed that a case FIR number 211/2022 under sections 4/5 of the explosives act and 18/20 of UAPA have been registered at the Satwari police station.

“No arrests have been made so far but we are working on it,” said Kohli.

The consignment was kept inside a black coloured backpack near the Phallian Mandal police post in the Satwari area.

Villagers, who were the first to spot the suspicious-looking bag lying by the roadside near the police post, had informed the police.

“The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was requisitioned. The IEDs were destroyed safely around 12.25 am on Tuesday,” he said.

Another police official said the timely detection of the IEDs, averted a major terror incident in Jammu.

Phallain Mandal is situated close to Indo-Pak international border. In June last year, two Indian air force (IAF) personnel were injured after Pakistani drones managed to drop off explosives at a high-security IAF station in Satwari, hardly a few kilometres away from the Phallain Mandal police post.

    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
