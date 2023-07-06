49 veterans pay homage to Kargil War heroes

A team comprising of 49 Tri-Services veterans and families from various parts of the country, led by Major General (retd) RPS Bhadauria, on Thursday visited the historic Kargil War Memorial in Dras and paid homage to soldiers, who have made the supreme sacrifice. Veterans of three services with their families at Kargil War Memorial on Thursday.

The team has been regularly paying homage at the memorial for the past several years.

The event also witnessed participation of a large number of veterans, Veer Naris and next of kin of bravehearts, from remote areas of Kargil district.

Standing in the backdrop of Point 13620, the Kargil War Memorial was dedicated to the soldiers, airmen and civilians who have made supreme sacrifice for the nation since 1947-48 and during the 1999 Kargil War. “GOC, Forever in Operation Division met the veterans and reassured them of the Indian Army’s continued support for veterans, Veer Naris, Veer Matas and the next of kin of bravehearts,” said a defence spokesperson.

The team belonged to the Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad (ABPSSP), a veterans’ organisation.

