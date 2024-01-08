Thief caught red-handed during burglary bid in Mohali’s Lalru

One of the two burglars who broke into a locked house in Sardarpura Colony in Lalru on Friday was caught red-handed while his aide managed to flee with ₹75,500 and gold jewellery. The arrested accused was identified as Golu, alias Bittu while the absconding accused was identified as Sumit of Ambala. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The arrested accused was identified as Golu, alias Bittu, while the absconding accused was identified as Sumit, both from Ambala.

Complainant Bahadar Singh told police that he, along with his son, had gone out for dinner on Friday.

“When we returned around 9 pm, the lock of our house was broken and we were shocked to find two burglars inside. One of the accused managed to scale the gallery wall and escape while the other was nabbed by my son and was handed over to the police,” Singh said, adding that ₹75,500 along with five gold rings and other gold ornaments were taken away by the thief who fled. Both the accused were booked under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Lalru police station.

UT police have worked out a theft case with the arrest of accused Deepak, a resident of Abheypur Ashiana village, Panchkula, from the rear side of Dhillon parking in Manimajra.

A case against him was registered on the complaint of Sector 13 resident Minal Mehra who reported that on January 1, the accused stole a gold chain with a pendant and cash from her house.

A special team was formed to crack the case. The stolen items were recovered from the accused.

Police said Deepak was previously involved in a theft case registered by the Panchkula police in 2021.