Third Covid wave: Only 1.4% patients in Himachal hospitalised so far

Only 1.4% of the active Covid-19 cases in Himachal have needed hospitalisation in the third wave of the pandemic that hit the hill state in December end, health department data reveals.

The hospitalisation was more than 20% during the second wave from February to June 2021.

The state has recorded nearly 4,500 cases in first 10 days of the January, while the active cases have reached 4,186.

Himachal Pradesh has a total of 3,356 beds reserved for Covid patients across 42 dedicate Covid health centres in its 12 districts.

Of these, only 59 were occupied as on January 10.

There are 2,310 oxygen-supported beds of which 30 were occupied and 2,280 vacant. Of the 284 ICU beds, 28 were occupied and only one standard bed out of 762 was occupied.

Given the fact that more than 98% patients are recuperating at home, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed the district health authorities to strengthen the home-isolation mechanism.

The state government would also provide home-isolation kits to such patients. Further, he has directed to ramp up the transportation system so that home-isolated patients can be shifted to the nearest hospital at earliest if required.

Positivity rate shoots above 6%

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the state has gone past 6% as on January 10. Positivity rate was only 1% in the last week of December when the spike began.

Over the past one week, there has been an average of 579 cases per day, an increase of 606% from the average two weeks earlier.

New hotspots have emerged in all, but one district. While Kangra is the worst-hit district reporting more than 1,200 cases in the New Year, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi and Bilaspur also have also registered cases in clusters.

More curbs likely

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that the state may consider imposing more restrictions if the cases continue to rise.

“The situation is quite concerning and more curbs would likely be enforced not only in Himachal, but entire country,” said Thakur while interacting with media after inaugurating the new OPD building of IGMC, Shimla.

He said currently, the state government has imposed fewer restrictions so the economic activities and development works can go on and people do not face any inconvenience.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of all chief ministers on January 13 and the situation will be discussed after which we will decide the further course of action,” he added.

For now, we urge people to follow the Covid norms strictly and help prevent the spread, the CM said.

HPSSC postpones recruitment exams as Covid cases surge in Himachal

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, has postponed screening exams and skill tests for recruitment to various posts which were scheduled between January 11 and 24.

HPSSC secretary Jitender Kanwar said total of 16 screening exams, evaluation, and skill tests have been postponed till further orders.

He said that schedule for these exams will be announced when the situation improves.

Hit by third wave of Covid, Himachal Pradesh has reported more than 4,000 cases in just first 10 days of the new year — a 12-fold increase compared to the last week of December when 354 cases were logged in the state.

The recent spurt prompted the state government to enforce stringent restrictions, including a ban on social gatherings, five-day a week working and 50% attendance in offices.

The curbs will be effective till January 24.

All educational institutions, except medical, dental and nursing colleges, in the state have also been closed till January 26. There is also a complete ban on community kitchens in the state.

The respective district authorities have also announced curbs according to the situation prevailing in their areas. Some of the districts have announced a complete shutdown on weekends.

