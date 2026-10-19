Asian Para Games: Nishad’s leap of faith as India open with four gold

India's first athletics gold in Japan at the 2026 Asian Para Games had a small American influence. Nishad Kumar won men's long jump T47 gold at the Asian Para Games (PCI)

At the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Roderick Townsend-Roberts became the long jump and high jump champion in the T47 category. In the same category, Nishad Kumar took the high jump silver behind him at the Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024 Paralympics. The Indian did not see why he too couldn't attempt a similar dual jumping act.

At the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, the stage of his first international competition in the new event, Nishad took a big step by winning the men's long jump T47 gold.

It opened India's gold tally on the track and field on Monday. Javelin thrower Rinku Hooda, who lost his mother last month, and visually impaired 1,500m runner Soumya, on her Asian Para Games debut, followed suit during a six-medal evening for Indian athletes.

Shooting set the tone in the morning with Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara scripting a 1-2 finish in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. In all, India had 11 medallists on the Games’ opening medal day.

India were fourth in the medals tally with 11 medals — four gold, five silver and two bronze.

Nishad was quietly confident of being one of them. Never mind that the high jumper moved into long jump territory for the first time competitively.

"There were no questions in my mind. I felt fully prepared," Nishad told HT after his 7.11m effort pipped Uzbekistan's Omadbek Khasanov (6.99m) and Sri Lanka's Mohammadu Safran (6.55m). “I had the belief in myself, my team, and our plan.”