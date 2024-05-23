Those protesting neither farmers nor true Sikhs: Khattar

Former chief minister and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that those protesting against him or his government in the state or at the Centre are neither farmers nor true Sikhs. Former chief minister and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that those protesting against him or his government in the state or at the Centre are neither farmers nor true Sikhs. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media at BJP office in Karnal on the last day of campaigning, Khattar said that so far, he and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini have conducted 106 public meetings, apart from 16 roadshows and other rallies in the state.

Pointing out at the anger he faced during his roadshows or public meetings in the constituency, he said that during protests, where “25-50 men” gather, there must be dignity.

“... these people disguise as farmers, as Sikhs. They are neither true Sikhs nor farmers. I condemn these acts. They ask why they were stopped from marching to Delhi. I answer that last time (in 2020) we allowed them to reach the Delhi border. They infiltrated Delhi and we all know what happened. They trekked on the Red Fort like enemies, insulting democracy...,” Khattar told the reporters.

Khattar highlighted that farmers are “annadata” for them and he himself is a Sahajdhari Sikh, following all the customs of the faith.

Reacting to Khattar’s remark, Bahadur Mehla, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram), whose faction led the protest against the former CM during his roadshow in Assandh earlier this month, said, “We only wanted to meet him and ask questions on their promises over MSP on crops and Subhkaran Singh’s killing. If we are not farmers, then from whom PM Modi apologised to while taking back the three farm laws. He will get the answer on June 4,” Mehla said.

Nearly 90 km away at Shahpur village situated along NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment, farmer Daljeet Singh, who owes allegiance to the BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) that is spearheading the protests at Shambhu on the Haryana-Punjab border under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), claimed that BJP-JJP leaders did not actively campaign in his and neighbouring Majri, Bhanokheri, Mohri villages and resorted to secret residential meetings over tea to avoid protests.

The KMM has also put up a poster featuring a picture of slain farmer Subhkaran at the entry of all above villages for BJP-JJP leaders asking them to answer a list of questions before entering.

Farmer Hardyal Singh from Majri village said, “The atrocities that our community faced at the hands of this government in 2020 and now have shown the level of barbarism they can rise to. The administration did not allow us to take part in the protest, to march towards Delhi and is shying away from fulfilling their promises. Why should we vote for them?”