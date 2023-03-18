Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Those responsible for Manikaran violence will soon be arrested: Himachal DGP

Those responsible for Manikaran violence will soon be arrested: Himachal DGP

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 18, 2023 11:05 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, who was accompanied by DIG, central range, Madhusudan and Kullu SP Sakshi Verma, issued necessary directions to the officers for speedy and effective investigation of this case

Days after some tourists from Punjab created ruckus and indulged in violence, Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu on Saturday visited Manikaran town to assess the situation and progress in the case.

Kundu, who was accompanied by DIG, central range, Madhusudan and Kullu SP Sakshi Verma, issued necessary directions to the officers for speedy and effective investigation of this case. He said the SIT constituted was probing the case in the right earnest and will be able to apprehend the accused very soon.

The DGP also convened a meeting with district police officers, SHOs and other officials of Kullu to review the crime and law and order situation of the district.

Kundu said that a large-scale operation will soon be launched in the Parvati valley to check illegal activities, especially regarding the illicit cultivation of cannabis and poppy plants, drug trafficking, and to regulate different tourism-related activities in the area. The DGP will lead the operation.

