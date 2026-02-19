Those trapped in dynastic politics not serious about future: Haryana CM Saini

During a thanksgiving rally in Jind’s Uchana, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that those trapped in dynastic politics were never serious about the future of the children of Uchana and focused only on securing their own families’ future. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Jind on Wednesday. (Sourced)

“The land of Uchana represents a confluence of hard work, tradition and progress. This land of farmers was neglected by opposition parties for the last two to three generations and nothing was done for the people here,” he added.

“In the last 11 years, 98 CM announcements were made for the development of Uchana assembly constituency, of which 78 have been fulfilled and 15 are under progress,” he added.

Saini said that the BJP’s government was formed for the third straight term in the state on the strength of its integrity, policies and commitment to ‘Antyodaya’.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth ₹103.31 crore in Uchana. These include, three inauguration projects worth ₹28.54 crore and two foundation stone projects worth ₹74.77 crore.

Saini said that a total of ₹1,409 crore has been spent on development works in Uchana during the BJP regime against ₹386 crore spent during 10-year rule of Congress party.

“The opposition leaders are busy in levelling allegations, whereas the government is doing people’s work and winning their trust. Poor women are being provided LPG cylinders at just ₹500 per month by the government to support their households,” he added.

The chief minister alleged that recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission were ignored during Congress rule and the BJP government has been consistently working for farmers.

“All crops in the state are being procured at a minimum support price. A total of ₹1.64 lakh crore has been transferred into the accounts of 12 lakh farmers for crop procurement so far. As much as ₹15,448 crore has been provided to farmers as compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana against ₹1,138 crore was released during the 10-year Congress rule,” CM added.

He said that the Aam Aadmi party government in Punjab had promised to give ₹1,000 per month to women, but nothing was done and elections are just 7-8 months round the corner.

“To curb corruption under MGNREGA, the central government launched the Viksit Bharat–G Ram G Gramin initiative, guaranteeing 125 days of employment instead of 100 days and allocated ₹1,51,282 crore for the same,” he added.

Social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Bedi said that the government has neither stopped nor has any plan to cut anyone’s pension.

“The pension was temporarily stopped in those cases in which complaints were received for verification. The chief minister has directed officials that verification may continue, but pensions should not be stopped,” Bedi added.