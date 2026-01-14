Threat to Majithia in Nabha jail: Top prisons officials will be held personally responsible, says HC

The Punjab additional director general of police (Prisons), IG (Prisons) as well as the jail superintendent will be held personally responsible in case of any dereliction of duty pertaining to the safety of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in Nabha jail, Patiala, the Punjab and Haryana high court said on Tuesday. Bikram Singh Majithia has been lodged in jail since June 2025 in a disproportionate assets case. (HT)

The HC bench of justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri directed that the state of Punjab will ensure the protection of life of Majithia, who has been lodged in jail since June 2025 in a disproportionate assets case.

“Periodic inspections and security review will also be done by the aforesaid officers. These periodic inspections shall be done by them according to their own inputs and their own wisdom,” the court said while hearing the petition filed by Majithia.

Majithia’s counsel DS Sobti submitted that during a normal visit to the jail, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Fatehgarh Sahib, had pointed out various discrepancies and violations of the Fundamental Rights.

The CJM also took note of a camera installed facing the toilet and bathroom used by Majithia in jail for changing clothes and to tie turban/parna.

Sobti expressed apprehensions that the photographs and videos, recorded by the camera, may be misused later on. He sought directions to the state government to consider all these violations and file an affidavit in this regard.

On this, the court, while deferring the matter to February 10, held, “On the next date of hearing, the ADGP (Prisons) will file his own affidavit with regard to the security of the petitioner...and also as to what action has been taken on the report, which has been filed by the CJM, on each and every issue noted by him in his report pertaining to the violation of Fundamental Rights.”

During the hearing, Punjab additional advocate general Chanchal Singla submitted that all steps had been taken to ensure the safety of life of the petitioner.

“A separate space has been dedicated in the jail for him, more than one layer of security has been earmarked for his safety and various cameras have also been installed in this regard. All efforts are being made to ensure the protection of life of the petitioner,” Singla submitted on instructions from Kanwar Veer Partap Singh, superintendent of police (Security), Prisons Headquarters, Punjab, who was also present in court

On January 10, the Punjab Police had sounded a security alert following intelligence inputs indicating a potential threat to Majithia.

According to an internal communication issued by the Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, a central agency is learned to have warned that Pakistan-based banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) may be planning to target Majithia.

“According to an input received from a central agency, Pak-based terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has plans to target Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is currently lodged in Nabha Jail, Punjab. In view of the above, you are requested to take suitable preventive and precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident,” reads the letter issued by ADGP Counter Intelligence to other senior police officials of Punjab Police.