Three Chandigarh shops sealed for selling crackers

Continuing its drive against the sale of crackers, the UT administration on Monday sealed three shops at Palsora village in Sector 56.

The shop owners were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which entails imprisonment up to six months.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, South) Rupesh Kumar, who raided the shops, said, “Sale of crackers is not allowed under the orders of the State Disaster Management Authority in place in the city and violators will face action.”

On Dussehra as well, the SDM had sealed a cracker shop in Attawa village, Sector 42. Besides, five Ramlila associations and seven individuals were booked for bursting crackers during the festival’s celebrations on Friday.