Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Chandigarh shops sealed for selling crackers
chandigarh news

Three Chandigarh shops sealed for selling crackers

The shop owners found selling crackers in Chandigarh were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, which entails imprisonment up to six months
Sale of crackers is banned in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Sale of crackers is banned in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Continuing its drive against the sale of crackers, the UT administration on Monday sealed three shops at Palsora village in Sector 56.

The shop owners were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which entails imprisonment up to six months.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, South) Rupesh Kumar, who raided the shops, said, “Sale of crackers is not allowed under the orders of the State Disaster Management Authority in place in the city and violators will face action.”

On Dussehra as well, the SDM had sealed a cracker shop in Attawa village, Sector 42. Besides, five Ramlila associations and seven individuals were booked for bursting crackers during the festival’s celebrations on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out