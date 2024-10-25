Three FIRs filed in immigration fraud cases

In a series of fraudulent immigration schemes, the Chandigarh Police have registered multiple FIRs against several individuals involved in cheating unsuspecting victims out of large sums of money for promises of sending them abroad. In a series of fraudulent immigration schemes, the Chandigarh Police have registered multiple FIRs against several individuals involved in cheating unsuspecting victims out of large sums of money for promises of sending them abroad. (Representational image)

In the first case, an FIR under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed at Police Station Sector 17 by Ramesh Pachhai, a resident of Palpa, Nepal. He, along with others, alleged that Jaiswal, the owner of Divine Immigration, located at SCO No. 117-118 in Sector 17, cheated them out of ₹34 lakhs with false promises of sending them abroad.

In another incident, an FIR was registered at Police Station Sector 39 by V Sendhil Kumar, a resident of Andhra Pradesh. He reported that Avtar Singh and others defrauded him of ₹3.7 lakh under the pretext of facilitating his immigration to Canada.

A third case, an FIR was lodged at Police Station Sector 39 by Rahul Sharma, a resident of Sector 40/A. He accused Mohd Shariq of taking ₹32 lakh from him for immigration services but later returned only ₹12.5 lakh, leaving a significant portion of the money unaccounted for.