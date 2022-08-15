Three friends triple-riding bike killed in Ambala hit-and-run

Police have booked 12 relatives of a boy for attacking members of a temple committee after he was accused of sexually harassing a girl on the temple premises in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday night.

As many as seven committee members and a cop were injured in the clash at Goga Madi temple in Babyal village, following which heavy police force was deployed in and around the temple.

Temple committee’s president Anil Rana told the police that Saturday was the last day of the temple’s three-day annual mela, which saw large attendance from the area.

He said around 8 pm, a youth from Sainik Vihar Colony sexually harassed a girl, for which temple committee members reprimanded him.

On this, the boy’s relatives and colony residents gathered at the temple and attacked the committee members with stones, bricks, sticks and bottles. As soon as a police team arrived, all attackers fled, but several committee members and a cop were injured in the melee, Rana said.

On Rana’s complaint, police booked 12 relatives of the boy for attempt to murder, assault, rioting, obstructing and assaulting a public servant discharging duties and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Balkar Singh said the injured received first-aid and were out of danger, adding that efforts were on to arrest the accused.