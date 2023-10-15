Three held for snatching in Ludhiana
Oct 16, 2023 05:28 AM IST
The Division number 6 police on Sunday arrested three people for snatching and recovered five mobile phones, two bikes and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession.
The arrested persons have been identified as Jasvir Singh Bunty, Gurbinder Singh Raja and Jaswinder Singh Bhola- all residents of Shimlapuri.
Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO at Division number 6 police station, said that the police have arrested the accused from Gill road following a tip-off.
The inspector said the accused used to rob commuters of their mobile phones, cash and other belongings after threatening them. The accused, Gurbinder, is already facing a trial in five cases of snatching.
