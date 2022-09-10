Three HSAMB officials suspended for dereliction of duty

: The chief administrator of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has ordered the suspension of three officials of the Taraori grain market in Karnal district.

The suspension was ordered following the complaint of dereliction of duty during a surprise visit by HSAMB chief administrator Sujjan Singh. The officials who faced action have been identified as mandi secretary Paramjit Singh, mandi supervisor Satbir Singh and auction recorder Satbir.

Singh reached the Taraori grain market on Thursday to review the preparations and during the visit, he noticed that some officials did not reach office on time.

He also noticed poor management, lack of cleanliness in the mandi- especially in toilets. The chief administrator also issued strict directions to the officials to ensure that the farmers do not face any problems during the procurement operations and the CCTV cameras remain operational.

The procurement operations by the government agencies are likely to start in the state mandis from October 1, but the arrival of Basmati varieties has already started.