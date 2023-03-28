Three more rehri markets in Panchkula to get pucca booths

On the lines of the Sector 9 rehri market, Antyodaya Market with brick and mortar (pucca) booths will replace tin shed kiosks at three other rehri markets of Panchkula. The Sector-9 rehri market was the first to get pucca booths following a major fire in September 2022 that had gutted around 150 shops. (HT File Photo)

This was announced by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a meeting of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) that was held on Monday.

During the meeting, it was decided that pucca shops will be set up at the rehri markets in Sectors 7, 11 and 17. Post facto approval was also given for issuance of allotment letters to 131 shopkeepers.

Under the Antyodaya scheme, a 25% rebate on market rate will be given to small traders by HSVP, but this will not be applicable to encroachers.

The decision will meet the long-pending demand of shopkeepers who are currently operating from tin sheds despite paying monthly rent to HSVP. There are around 125 shops at the Sector 11 market, 70 in Sector 7 and 68 in Sector 17. There have been multiple fire incidents here too.