Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 persons missing as vehicle falls into Chenab in Ramban

3 persons missing as vehicle falls into Chenab in Ramban

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Jul 08, 2023 10:19 PM IST

A police official said the vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur when the incident occurred

Three persons went missing after a mini-truck fell into the Chenab in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police on Friday.

From the items recovered, it is feared that three persons have drowned in the river, said the police, adding the search operation was still underway.
From the items recovered, it is feared that three persons have drowned in the river, said the police, adding the search operation was still underway.

A police official said the vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur when the incident occurred.

A search and rescue operation was launched soon after the incident was reported leading to the recovery of two mobile phones and an identity card, said the official.

From the items recovered, it is feared that three persons have drowned in the river, said the police, adding the search operation was still underway. Meanwhile, a petrol tanker on its way to Srinagar from Jammu rolled down a road near Char Chinar in Banihal area on Friday and caught fire, said the police. The Army along with the fire service department and locals doused the fire in which the vehicle’s driver was injured, they said, adding the driver has been admitted to a hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out