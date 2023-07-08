3 persons missing as vehicle falls into Chenab in Ramban

Three persons went missing after a mini-truck fell into the Chenab in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police on Friday. From the items recovered, it is feared that three persons have drowned in the river, said the police, adding the search operation was still underway.

A police official said the vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur when the incident occurred.

A search and rescue operation was launched soon after the incident was reported leading to the recovery of two mobile phones and an identity card, said the official.

From the items recovered, it is feared that three persons have drowned in the river, said the police, adding the search operation was still underway. Meanwhile, a petrol tanker on its way to Srinagar from Jammu rolled down a road near Char Chinar in Banihal area on Friday and caught fire, said the police. The Army along with the fire service department and locals doused the fire in which the vehicle’s driver was injured, they said, adding the driver has been admitted to a hospital.