Three women, among four killed after their car collides with truck in Himachal’s Kullu

Four people, including three women, were killed after their car hit a stationary truck in Kullu district, officials said on Thursday. The mangled remains of the car after the accident. (File)

The deceased have been identified as Satpal Singh, 25, Kashish, 20, Ritanjali, 20, all from Kullu and Ankita, 20, of Lahaul-Spiti district, they added.

The four friends were visiting Kasol to celebrate New Year’s Eve and the birthday of their friend Satpal, a local tattoo artist, said police.

The accident occurred near Bhootnath in Kullu on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday at around 1 am. As per the police, the driver lost control after which the car first hit a parapet and later hit a stationary truck parked along the roadside.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, killing three of the occupants, including Satpal, on the spot, officials said, adding that Ritanjali, who was seriously injured was admitted to Medical College Nerchowk in Mandi for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries later.

Satpal was reportedly married and had two children. The bodies were shifted to Kullu hospital and postmortem was conducted on Thursday and were later handed to the family.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and started an investigation into the cause of the accident.