Three-day Mango Mela at Pinjore begins today
The Haryana tourism and horticulture departments will organise the 29th Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, from July 8 to 10.
Visitors will be treated with enthralling cultural performances, a crafts bazaar and a multi-cuisine food court. Competitions will be organised for children, making the fair a treat for all age groups.
Prominent commercial mango varieties that will compete at the three-day event include dasheri, chausa, langra, amarpali, Bombay green (malda), ratol, malika and ramkela (a pickle variety).
Over 3,000 entries of different mango varieties are likely to be received from mango growers. Cultural programmes, featuring renowned artists, will begin from 6 pm onwards on all days.
Mango-eating competition, which will be open for all, will be the highlight of the fair.
-
Panchkula extortion racket: Kingpin’s accomplice nabbed in fifth arrest
Making the fifth arrest in the Panchkula extortion racket, police have nabbed an architect, who was an accomplice of the kingpin, Anil Bhalla. Identified as Rohit Bains, the accused is a resident of Sector 27-C, Chandigarh. Unearthing the racket on May 27, police had arrested Anil Bhalla, a financier from Sector 2, Panchkula; ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of the Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10, Panchkula.
-
Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case
Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of ₹1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor's house in Sector 12, Panchkula. The accused has been identified as Hassan, 23, from Sardara Enclave in Zirakpur. Three days earlier, one a resident of Khadak Mangoli, 21, Akash, was nabbed. The complainant, Dr Sohan Singh said that the duo has admitted to committing thefts in Sector 21 and 6.
-
Punjab health minister inspects Dera Bassi civil hospital
Newly-appointed Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra conducted a surprise visit at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, late on Wednesday evening. Local MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa also accompanied him. He also apprised him of the shortage of doctors. MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS Youth's phone snatched Chandigarh Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a 22-year-old man in Sector 25 on Wednesday. Two caught with drugs Two men were arrested for drug peddling in separate incidents on Wednesday.
-
North India Powerlifting Championship: CGC’s Sandeep Kaur wins gold medal
Sandeep Kaur, who works as a gym instructor with Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, has won the gold medal in the 67-Kg category of the Federation Cup – North India Powerlifting Championship organised in Kapurthala by Punjab Powerlifting Association. Competing in the squat (145 kg), bench Press (62.5 kg) and deadlift (150 kg) categories, the Moga native lifted a total weight of 357.5 kg, emerging as the winner.
-
Tennis tournament: Aniruddh, Bhicky to face off in finals
Aniruddh Sangra and Bhicky Sagolshem on Thursday advanced to the boys' under-18 singles final during the ongoing AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Fourth seed Aniruddh upset second seed Yagna Pradip Patel in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and third seed Bhicky beat Svarmanyu Singh in straight sets in the semi-finals. Vanya Arora defeated second seed Radha Sadhra 6-3, 5-2 (conceded) in straight sets.
