To maintain party’s sanctity, Badoli should resign: Anil Vij

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, who is an accused in a gangrape case, should step down till proved innocent by the Himachal Pradesh Police. Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, who is an accused in a gangrape case, should step down till proved innocent by the Himachal Pradesh Police. Vij said Badoli’s resignation as the state BJP head would help in maintaining party’s sanctity. (HT Photo)

Vij said Badoli’s resignation as the state BJP head would help in maintaining party’s sanctity. The minister’s statement is likely to cause discomfiture to party hierarchy which has maintained a studied silence on the issue.

Vij made this statement in Ambala Cantonment after inaugurating various development projects, including a cycle track, boundary walls, streetlights, a park and a fountain in his constituency.

He was responding to a question on the case against Badoli and singer Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky Mittal registered under charges of gangrape and criminal intimidation at Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district.

The minister said, “As far as Mohanlal is concerned, he has said that he is innocent. Similarly, a female witness has also said the same. But I’m confident he will be proved innocent in the investigation by the Himachal Pradesh Police.

However, till it’s done, he should tender his resignation from the post of the state president to maintain the party’s pavitrata (sanctity).”

Vij, the senior-most minister in the Nayab Saini-led state cabinet, is the first BJP leader to ask for Badoli’s resignation that comes days after he had termed the gangrape charges “very serious”, while also showing hope that the party high command will take cognisance of the matter.

Both the accused have already refuted the charges as “baseless and politically motivated”.

Earlier in Panchkula, the survivor’s friend and also a witness in the case, had claimed that she had never met or seen Badoli.

Similarly, the state party leadership as well as community groups have backed Badoli, a former MLA from Rai.

However, there has been no comment from chief minister Nayab Singh Saini or the high command yet.

Saini, who was in Karnal on Friday, did not attend to a question on Badoli during media byte, while the Congress has been calling for the ouster of the BJP leader.

Haryana State Women Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia in Kaithal also made it clear that the commission had not yet received any formal complaint in connection with the FIR.

Protesters seek arrest of Badoli, Mittal

Rohtak Several social organisations on Saturday held protests in Rohtak and Bhiwani and demanded the arrest of BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Jai Bhagwan, alias Rocky Mittal, in connection with a gangrape case registered at Kasauli police station in Himachal Pradesh, last month.

Jagmati Sangwan, who is the national vice-president of All India Democratic Women’s Association, claimed that the BJP has been exposed once again as its state chief Badoli, who was talking about moral standards and statesmanship, was booked in a rape case.

“The Himachal Pradesh Police should arrest Badoli and Mittal in connection with the gangrape case and investigate them thoroughly,” she added.

Another activist Vinod Deswal alleged that the BJP is shielding its state chief, and he expressed concern that accused Badoli can manage the entire case.