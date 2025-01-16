Rape case: Local BJP leader Bindal says met Badoli, Mittal in Kasauli hotel

Sonepat based Bharatiya Janata party leader Amit Bindal, a witness in the gangrape case involving BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal on Thursday claimed that he along with the complainant had met the duo at a hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli in 2023. Bindal’s remarks came a day after the woman witness in the case, who is also the complainant’s friend, claimed that she had never met or seen Badoli. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bindal’s remarks came a day after the woman witness in the case, who is also the complainant’s friend, claimed that she had never met or seen Badoli.

Talking to media persons in Sonepat, Bindal said that he along with a woman, who was working in his office had gone to Kasauli and they met Badoli and Mittal at a hotel in Kasauli.

“We booked two rooms- one for me and another for the woman. I don’t know what happened to her after she left my room. Badoli and Mittal had also stayed on the same floor where we stayed. I recorded my statements as a witness in the Kasauli police station and a local court there. If anyone has done wrong things, he will have to bear consequences,” he added.

On being asked about a woman witness in the case denying presence of Badoli at the hotel, Bindal said that both Rocky Mittal and Badoli were there, and he said that he knew nothing about the other woman witness in the case.

The Kasauli police had booked Badoli and Rocky Mittal, alias Jai Bhagwan, on the charges of gangrape and criminal intimidation on a complaint filed by a woman on December 13, 2024. According to the FIR, the case pertains to July 3, 2023, when the victim, who is from Haryana, had come to Himachal Pradesh, along with her friend and employer.