Traffic chaos in Mohali due to PU protest in Chandigarh

The protest over delay in holding senate elections at Panjab University on Monday threw traffic out of gear across Mohali and Chandigarh with major connecting roads sealed and diversions causing jams stretching for kilometres. The security clampdown cut off Mohali from Chandigarh, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours. Protesters near the Panjab University vice-chancellor’s office in Chandigarh on Monday. The protest and security curbs triggered traffic jams across Mohali and Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Mohali-Chandigarh dividing road between Phases 2 and 3A has been closed for entry from the Mohali side, while traffic is allowed only from the Chandigarh side. Vehicles from Mohali are being diverted towards the Mohali-Chandigarh barrier between Sector 52 and Phase 3A, where a massive police deployment and barricades have been set up.

The border near Phase 6 has also been sealed, restricting vehicle entry into the Union Territory.

Adding to the chaos, YPS Chowk has been closed, and the road from PGI Chowk towards the Panjab University gate remains blocked due to the agitation. The diversions have led to long traffic jams across Mohali, with vehicles moving bumper-to-bumper. Traffic is being diverted from Phase 3B2 towards Sector 52, and the Airport Road is also heavily clogged.

Commuters expressed anger and helplessness as the situation worsened through the day. Chandan Sandhu, a local resident, shared his frustration on social media, saying, “Chaos in Mohali due to the PU protest in Chandigarh. Borders sealed, traffic crawling, people stranded. Chandigarh is completely cut off from Mohali — it’s becoming a nightmare for commuters. I was myself stuck for over 30 minutes. Why should citizens suffer like this?”

Another commuter, Harish, who was caught in the gridlock on Airport Road towards Chandigarh, said, “I have been stuck for the past 30 minutes. This is harassment.”

Police had barricaded all approach roads leading to Panjab University well before the Sector 25 side of the campus. Commuters were forced to take diversions, turning right from blocked stretches.

Traffic moved at a snail’s pace along the Udyog Path, with long queues of vehicles seen on the Sector 23/16 and 17/22 dividing roads, extending even further into the city’s inner sectors.

The traffic restrictions also disrupted school transportation, leaving hundreds of students stranded. School buses coming from Mohali to Chandigarh were delayed, with several stuck in traffic for over an hour. Students of St. Joseph’s School and St. Xavier’s School, both located in Sector 44, were seen waiting outside their campuses as police closed all roads leading to Mohali, preventing buses from reaching on time. Parents and school authorities expressed concern over the prolonged delays and the lack of clear communication regarding alternate routes.

In Phase 6, farmers removed police barricades and began marching towards Chandigarh, causing traffic disruption along the main border route. At YPS Chowk, a group of nihangs placed wooden logs and barricades on the road, blocking vehicular movement.