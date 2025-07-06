Traffic on the rocks: Drunk driving challans in Chandigarh set to hit 3-year ‘high’

In a telling trend, Chandigarh has already recorded 3,235 drunken driving challans in the first six months of 2025, nearly matching 2024’s full-year figure of 3,561. The rise comes even as the total challans for other offences have remained proportionate, indicating a sharp surge in drunk driving violations. Chandigarh Police use modern breathalyser devices to detect alcohol levels in drivers suspected of drunk driving. (HT photo)

In 2023, the traffic police had issued 3,160 drunken driving challans, a figure that this year’s six-month tally has already surpassed. If the current trend continues, 2025 is set to record the highest number of drunk driving violations in the last three years.

The increase in the number of challans can be attributed to enhanced enforcement. The traffic police have intensified night patrolling and checking, particularly around nightlife zones, highway stretches, and areas with high accident records. The night enforcement drive runs between 9 pm and 4 am.

Navdeep Asija, a road safety expert, said, “Chandigarh needs a comprehensive strategy to tackle traffic violations. Merely issuing challans is not enough to reduce road accident fatalities. What’s needed is a robust enforcement mechanism that accounts for the city’s unique geography, as it shares borders with Mohali and Panchkula, where offenders often exploit alternate routes to bypass checkpoints and avoid enforcement.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh said, “The increase in drunken driving challans this year is a direct result of intensified night enforcement, especially over weekends. We’ve deployed more teams near hotspots like liquor vends, accident-prone areas and nightlife hubs. We are using modern breath analysers to ensure stricter checks. Our aim is to create deterrence and improve road safety.”

Drunk driving is a serious offence with penalties including fines and imprisonment. For the first offense, a fine of up to ₹10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months can be imposed. A second or subsequent offence within three years can lead to imprisonment for up to two years and/or a fine of up to ₹15,000. Additionally, driving licences can be suspended or cancelled.

Chandigarh Police use modern breathalyser devices to detect alcohol levels in drivers suspected of drunk driving. These devices, often using fuel cell or infrared technology, provide quick and accurate blood-alcohol content (BAC) readings. If a driver is suspected of drunk driving, a police officer can administer a breath test using a breathalyser as a preliminary screening measure.

As per data released by the traffic police, 4,65,437 challans were issued till June 30, 2025, representing nearly 47% of the total challans issued in all of 2024 (9,91,727 challans). Interestingly, the city’s fine collection remains strong, with ₹19.71 crore collected in just six months of 2025 — over 80% of 2024’s full-year total of ₹24.35 crore.

While challans and fine collections have seen a rise, driving licence suspensions have continued to see a dip, with only 188 suspensions recorded till June this year. In contrast, there were 800 suspensions in 2024 and 1,730 in 2023.