News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Traffic police issue advisory as Ludhiana back under fog blanket

Traffic police issue advisory as Ludhiana back under fog blanket

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 13, 2023 03:00 PM IST

In response to the weather forecast, Ludhiana Traffic police issued a cautionary advisory via a Facebook post, urging residents to exercise caution while driving.

A thick blanket of fog descended upon the city as early as 7 pm on Tuesday, casting a shroud over the district and significantly reducing visibility.

Residents during a walk on a foggy morning in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The fog is expected to persist over the next three days, while the temperature is also set to plummet according to the information provided by the Punjab Agriculture Universit’s meteorological department.

The shared Traffic Alert emphasised, “Dense fog is expected tonight and tomorrow morning. Please be advised to travel only when unavoidable and follow strict caution regarding fog.”

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Ludhiana dropped to 6.6°C, with a recorded maximum of 21.6°C. The morning relative humidity stood at a high 94%, decreasing to 50% in the evening.

PK Kingra, the head of the Climate Change and Agriculture Meteorological Department, noted, “While a significant temperature drop is not anticipated this week, dense fog is projected to cover the region for the next three to four days, impacting visibility and creating chilly conditions.”

