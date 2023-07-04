2 workers at Karnal rice mill die after inhaling toxic fumes

Two workers of a rice mill were killed and another hospitalised after they inhaled poisonous fumes from the safety tank of a private rice mill in Dabkoli village of Karnal, on Sunday evening. Two workers of a rice mill were killed and another hospitalised after they inhaled poisonous fumes from the safety tank of a private rice mill in Dabkoli village of Karnal, on Sunday evening. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Singh, 32, and Adil, 25, of Uttar Pradesh. They were working as a supervisor and foreman, respectively, in the rice mill. Another worker, Gaurav, who was hospitalised, is said to be critical.

Dharampal, in-charge of Biana police post, said that on the complaint of the family members of the victim, Ajit, a case has been registered against the rice mill authorities under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON