Kharar rivulet mishap: Third victim’s body found

The body of the third victim, who was swept along with his two friends in Jayanti Ki Rao choe in Kharar on July 8, was traced by police on Wednesday as water receded in the stream. On Tuesday, bodies of his two friends, Harpreet Singh, 36, of Bhagomajra and Harmeet Singh, 45, of Kharar, were fished out from the rivulet near Jhampur, Kharar, but Gurpreet’s body could not be spotted. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Gurpreet Singh, 25, was a native of Una, Himachal Pradesh.

On Tuesday, bodies of his two friends, Harpreet Singh, 36, of Bhagomajra and Harmeet Singh, 45, of Kharar, were fished out from the rivulet near Jhampur, Kharar, but Gurpreet’s body could not be spotted.

After recovering the body, police handed it over to his family who performed the cremation later in the day

On July 11, locals had spotted the friends’ Maruti Suzuki Swift car floating in the rivulet and informed the police, following which a massive search-and-rescue operation was launched.

While Harpreet’s body was washed away to Thiska village, about 2 km from where the car was found, Harmeet’s body was found 500 metres from the former’s body.

As per Harpreet’s cousin Randeep Singh, the three friends had left in the car on Saturday evening, after which their families lost contact with them and lodged a missing persons’ report. It is suspected that while returning home, they may have opted to cross Jayanti Ki Rao from Tira village when they were swept away by the strong water current.

Body of man swept away in Ghaggar found in Dera Bassi

The body of a 47-year-old man, who was swept away with the water current after the bridge towards Amravati Enclave collapsed during rain on July 10, was found in the Ghaggar river bed on Wednesday.

The body of Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Amravati Enclave, was recovered from Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, nearly 20 km away, said police. He was identified with the help of his Aadhaar card in his wallet, following which his family was informed. The body was moved to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy.

