Five persons of Gujarat killed as their car collides with a truck in Jhajjar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 11, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish, Parshil, Mukesh, Bharat Singh and Hansraj; after the tragic accident, the driver of the truck fled the spot

Five persons of Gujarat were killed after their car collided with a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Jhajjar on Thursday.

Mangled remains of the ill-fated car in Jhajjar on Thursday. (HT photo)
The deceased have been identified as Jagdish, Parshil, Mukesh, Bharat Singh and Hansraj. After the tragic accident, the driver of the truck fled the spot.

According to a spokesman of the Jhajjar police, the incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday when the victims were going to Chandigarh from Gujarat. When their car reached near Badli village, the truck collided with the car and four persons died on the spot.

“Jagdish, Parshil, Mukesh and Hansraj reportedly died on the spot while Bharat Singh suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to Bahadurgarh civil hospital from where he was referred to PGIMS Rohtak following his critical condition and died there. Efforts are on to ascertain the details of the truck,” the spokesman added.

The victims’ post-mortem was conducted and their bodies will be handed over to their family members.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against an unidentified truck driver.

Friday, August 11, 2023
