Haryana: Two teens drown in Yamuna

Two teenage boys were allegedly drowned in the Yamuna near Nabipur village of Karnal district, the police said on Thursday. As per the police the incident took place on Wednesday evening when Arman and Rohan along with their three other friends had gone to take a bath in the river and drowned.

The police said they have been identified as Arman Kumar (16) of Badarpur village and Rohan (17) of Bibipur Brahman village of the Indri block of Karnal.

However, their friends raised an alarm and shouted for help and a passerby tried to save them but due to flow of water, they could not be taken out. Later, their bodies were fished out by local divers and they were declared as brought dead by the doctors.

The police said the bodies have been handed over to the family members of the deceased after the post-mortem examination. Police have conducted proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.