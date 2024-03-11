Tributes paid to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Hundreds of people, including several politicians from Punjab and Haryana, arrived at Muktsar’s Badal village on Sunday to attend the first barsi (first death anniversary) of five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala, senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and others attend a meeting organised to commemorate the first death anniversary of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, at Badal village in Muktsar on Sunday. (PTI)

INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and the BJP Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar paid homage to the Akali patriarch, who died on April 25 last year due to age-related issues.

No union minister or central BJP leader was present. In his address, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal termed his father as a “true nationalist” and a devout Sikh, who had high regard for all faiths.

“Badal sa’ab was instrumental in taking Punjabis into the next era of development, progress and prosperity. A true democrat, he used to take everyone aboard before making a decision. He never acted vengefully against anyone, which earned him the respect of his political opponents. It is impossible to become Badal sa’ab but, I assure you, I am ready to sacrifice everything for the ‘quom’ and Punjab like him,” Sukhbir said.

Addressing the gathering, Jakhar paid tributes on behalf of his party’s national leadership to the “towering political personality.”

“Badal sa’ab played a key role in keeping intact the communal fabric after the years of the turmoil of secessionism faced by Punjab. He was an able administrator who worked for inclusive development. People should elect leaders who have a vision for the development of Punjab and the country,” Jakhar said.

Ex-CM Chautala recalled his bonding with Badal, who was synonym with policy maker for farmers. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said “Today all political parties feel that strengthening the SAD is the need of the hour. I appeal to all to come on one platform to strengthen the SAD”.

He also called for the need to thwart designs to weaken the SAD and SGPC.

Senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was also present on the occasion.