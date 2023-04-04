Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 46 people test positive for Covid in tricity

46 people test positive for Covid in tricity

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 04, 2023 04:21 AM IST

Panchkula led the daily tally with 26 cases, up from 24 on Sunday, followed by Chandigarh, where cases dipped from 20 to 15 in the same period, while in Mohali, the number dropped from 21 to five

As many as 46 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Monday, down from 65 the day before.

The new cases in Chandigarh, comprising eight males and seven females, are residents of Sectors 7, 8, 13, 18, 20, 21, 25, 32, 33, 36, 44, 47, 51, 52. (HT File Photo)
The new cases in Chandigarh, comprising eight males and seven females, are residents of Sectors 7, 8, 13, 18, 20, 21, 25, 32, 33, 36, 44, 47, 51, 52. (HT File Photo)

Panchkula led the daily tally with 26 cases, up from 24 on Sunday, followed by Chandigarh, where cases dipped from 20 to 15 in the same period, while in Mohali, the number dropped from 21 to five.

With the emergence of the new infections, tricity’s active caseload rose from 266 to 289 over the past 24 hours. These include 120 in Chandigarh, 98 in Mohali and 71 in Panchkula.

The new cases in Chandigarh, comprising eight males and seven females, are residents of Sectors 7, 8, 13, 18, 20, 21, 25, 32, 33, 36, 44, 47, 51, 52.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 chandigarh mohali panchkula tricity + 3 more
covid-19 chandigarh mohali panchkula tricity + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out