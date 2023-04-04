46 people test positive for Covid in tricity

As many as 46 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Monday, down from 65 the day before. The new cases in Chandigarh, comprising eight males and seven females, are residents of Sectors 7, 8, 13, 18, 20, 21, 25, 32, 33, 36, 44, 47, 51, 52. (HT File Photo)

Panchkula led the daily tally with 26 cases, up from 24 on Sunday, followed by Chandigarh, where cases dipped from 20 to 15 in the same period, while in Mohali, the number dropped from 21 to five.

With the emergence of the new infections, tricity’s active caseload rose from 266 to 289 over the past 24 hours. These include 120 in Chandigarh, 98 in Mohali and 71 in Panchkula.

