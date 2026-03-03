Truck driver’s mobile phone, cash snatched in Ludhiana’s Tibba

What began as an act of “help” after a road mishap turned into a nightmare for a truck driver on the Ludhiana–Delhi national highway near Tibba on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Police said nearby CCTV cameras are being checked to identify the suspects. (HT Photo)

Varinder Kumar, who was driving from Hoshiarpur to Ludhiana, said his truck climbed onto the road divider near Tibba crossing while he was trying to avoid a motorcycle coming from the wrong side. Shaken by the sudden mishap, he got down to assess the situation.

He told the police that two men sitting across the road approached him and offered assistance. “They spoke kindly and even offered me food as I was scared and confused,” he said. Trusting them, he followed the duo across the road. Instead of helping him, they allegedly led him into a dark lane where they snatched his mobile phone and ₹16,000 in cash before threatening him and fleeing.

Meanwhile, passers-by alerted the police control room. A PCR team reached the spot but initially found the driver missing. Minutes later, Varinder returned and narrated the incident.

Police said nearby CCTV cameras are being checked to identify the suspects. FIR will be registered after the investigation, they added.

Burglars decamp with cash and jewellery from BRS Nagar House

Burglars broke into a house in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar while the family was asleep and fled with cash and jewellery. The incident came to light in the morning when the house owner found the premises ransacked.

On the complaint of Rajan Mandal, the Sarabha Nagar police registered a case against unidentified persons. Mandal stated that he and his family were sleeping when the theft took place. He woke up around 4 am and noticed that the almirah’s were open. On checking, he found that ₹1 lakh in cash along with gold and silver ornaments was missing.

Investigating officer, ASI Balwinder Singh, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 331(4) (house trespass), 305 (theft) and 3(5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are probing the matter and efforts are on to identify the accused.