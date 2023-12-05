close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tuition teacher sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor in Haryana

Tuition teacher sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor in Haryana

ByPress Trust of India, Ambala
Dec 05, 2023 08:12 AM IST

The minor resided near the house of the 29-year-old convict here and used to go to his residence for tuition classes, the court added

A court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her over two years ago, the prosecution said.

Her parents grew suspicious when the girl refused to go to her tuition class. When the victim complained of stomach ache and her mother enquired about it, she disclosed the entire matter, the complaint said. (Getty image)
The minor resided near the house of the 29-year-old convict here and used to go to his residence for tuition classes, it added. According to the complaint, the man had repeatedly raped the teenager, following which she became pregnant. He also threatened the victim that she face dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Her parents then approached the police here and a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, in March 2021, it added.

Man Pal Ramawat, additional sessions judge of a fast-track court here, convicted the man on Monday, the prosecution said.

While pronouncing the order, the judge observed that such type of incidents of sexual assault on children are now showing a rise. Therefore, a serious message has to be given to the society that such offenders shall not be spared and they shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.The offence committed by the convict needs to be condemned in strongest words with the heaviest punishment, the judge observed.

