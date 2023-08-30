News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tunnelling through modern aquatic marvels

Tunnelling through modern aquatic marvels

BySubhashree Nanda
Aug 30, 2023 10:22 PM IST

Chandigarh now has an aquarium with two lakh exotic fish imported from abroad, displayed at the Sea World Carnival. The carnival also includes food stalls and swings.

On the lines of Dubai and Singapore, tricity residents can now take a glimpse of aquarium tunnels in Chandigarh. Around two lakh exotic fish, imported from abroad, are on display at the Sea World Carnival at Sector 34 exhibition ground.

A visitor taking a tour of the aquarium tunnels at the carnival (Photos: Ravi Kumar/HT)
A special hangar has been dedicated to these aquariums wherein the fish will be kept. A fully trained team of 20 people is designated for their feeding and maintenance.

Around two lakh exotic fish are on display at the carnival
Apart from this, one can enjoy different cuisines prepared by chefs from all over the country at the food stalls. Around 16 swings have been installed for children and adults. All the swings have also been fitness tested.

Sign out