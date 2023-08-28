Punjab governor warning of President’s rule unacceptable, says state Congress head

Amid the tussle between chief minister Bhagwant Mann and governor Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said the governor’s threat to impose President’s rule was “wrong” and “totally unacceptable”. Warring said nothing would come out of this fight, and the two should sit down and talk to each other to find a solution. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

“We have also been elected by the people. If you have any dispute with the chief minister, then you should use other constitutional powers…seek reply from chief secretary,” the Congress leader posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Purohit had written to Mann Friday, telling the CM to respond to his letters or face the prospect of President’s rule being imposed in the state. He also threatened to initiate criminal proceedings against the chief minister. Mann hit back at the governor the next day and said he would bow down to such threats. Mann and Purohit have been at odds over several issues for almost a year, including the appointment of vice-chancellors, the convening of special assembly sessions, and the CM’s absence from official functions.