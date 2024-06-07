Tutor gets 20-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor in Kurukshetra

A fast-track court has awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man who had sexually assaulted a minor girl, Kurukshetra deputy district attorney Pradeep Malik said on Thursday. A fast-track court has awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man who had sexually assaulted a minor girl, Kurukshetra deputy district attorney Pradeep Malik said on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional district and sessions judge also awarded a fine of ₹1.12 lakh to the accused Akash Mehta.|

The case goes back to January 18, 2021, when the minor’s father complained that his son, then a student of Class-10, and daughter, then in Class 8, used to go to Mehta for tuitions. Later, the son revealed that Mehta used to serve them some intoxicating substance and sexually assault the daughter.

The case was lodged at Pehowa police station and probed by woman sub-inspector Kamlesh Kumari.

While hearing the case, the special fast track court found Mehta guilty under Section 6 of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences and awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹60,000. He was also found guilty under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act for which he was awarded seven years in jail and a fine ₹50,000 fine. Besides this, he will be serving two years in jail and paying ₹2,000 fine under Section of 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.