TV interview in jail: SC dismisses Lawrence Bishnoi’s plea against formation of SIT, FIR
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Jul 31, 2024 03:00 AM IST
In December last year, the high court had ordered the registration of FIRs and probe by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Prabodh Kumar into the interview of Bishnoi.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi against Punjab and Haryana high court order to form a special investigation team (SIT) and register FIRs over his interview with a TV channel while in jail.
A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice SC Sharma said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order.
“Let it be investigated. It is a matter of investigation. There are 73 cases filed against you,” the bench said.