Tv journalists’ arrest over ‘fake sting operation’: Planned propaganda to target Haryana CM ahead of Punjab elections: Police

A day after five employees of a news channel were arrested for allegedly broadcasting an old video as a live sting operation on the drug menace in Haryana, police on Sunday said initial investigations suggest a planned propaganda campaign targeting Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini ahead of the Punjab elections. All five accused were produced before a local court on Sunday. (HT)

All five accused were produced before a local court on Sunday. According to the court orders, the managing director and a journalist have been remanded to four days in police custody, an anchor and an editor to three days, and another staff member to a one-day remand for further questioning.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Chander Mohan said analysis of digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats recovered from the accused, revealed conversations aimed at tarnishing the image of the state and the chief minister.

“Preliminary investigations indicate a targeted propaganda effort. We are examining digital records, chat logs, and the authenticity of the material to verify all facts,” he said. Police also released screenshots of chats as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The investigators said the channel aired a six-month-old video—originally captured during a private dispute between two individuals—as a live sting operation. Authorities claim to possess primary evidence, including the original footage, recording devices, and logs verifying the original date of recording.

Meanwhile, the channel management and the Chandigarh Press Club have condemned the arrests, demanding the immediate release of all detained staff members.