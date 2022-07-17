Two ASIs booked in Jind
Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) posted at the Safidon police chowki court in Jind were booked under various Sections for allegedly threatening a woman of a Jind village by visiting her home.
In her complaint to the Jind women’s police station, a 25-year-old woman alleged that ASI Sudhir used to send her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp.
“When I asked him to refrain from doing so, he along with ASI Anita visited my house and started abusing me. He also threatened to kill me for flagging the issue,” the complainant added.
The police have booked both the ASIs under Sections 294, 354-A, 354-D, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation into the matter.
Wildbuzz | Confessions of a serpent
Very recently, a rat snake of an estimated eight feet intruded into the Pheasant Breeding Centre in the Morni hills. A rock python was rescued from Ghaggar river bed. The alarm had gone out because a bitch had laid five pups but was wandering and searching in vain. Out came five pups! Similarly, a rat snake rescued from Nayagaon and kept in a plastic container pending its rehabilitation, made a quick disclosure of its “murders”.
Gang of thieves busted, five arrested in Panipat
With the arrest of five persons, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Panipat police claimed to have busted a gang involved in several cases of theft reported in the district. The police have identified the accused as Ikram, Sadham, Imran, and Balhera village of Karnal district, Israr, while the fifth accused has been identified as Sandeep of Garhi Birbal village of Karnal. The police have also recovered Rs 40,000 from their possession.
Guest Column| Bidding adieu to the house that was home
After I hung up my boots, we settled down at our house in Chandigarh, which had been modified and updated from time to time. When I laid down my reasons before a friend, who was in a similar boat as me, he was not just convinced, but also sold his house before I could, and moved to an apartment!
Roundabout | A Country Called Childhood beckons Deepti Naval
Chandigarh has been dear to Deepti Naval, a city she visits frequently to be with her aunt and cousin, and a stopover always in her journeys to mountain retreats. So, it was natural that the City Beautiful would be on the literary map for the launch of her latest book, A Country Called Childhood: A memoir.
Ludhiana: 4 held for illegal mining on Sutlej riverbed
The Ludhiana police arrested four men for illegal mining on the Sutlej riverbed near Ladhowal, late on Friday night. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Verma, Davinder Singh, Ramanpreet Singh and Lovepeet Singh. Three trucks and four poclain machines have been recovered from them. Their two accomplices, Harpreet and Laddi, are yet to be arrested. A case under Mining Act has been registered at Ladhowal police station.
