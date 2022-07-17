Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two ASIs booked in Jind
Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) posted at the Safidon police chowki court in Jind were booked under various Sections for allegedly threatening a woman of a Jind village by visiting her home.
The police have booked both the ASIs posted at the Safidon police chowki court in Jind under Sections 294, 354-A, 354-D, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

In her complaint to the Jind women’s police station, a 25-year-old woman alleged that ASI Sudhir used to send her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp.

“When I asked him to refrain from doing so, he along with ASI Anita visited my house and started abusing me. He also threatened to kill me for flagging the issue,” the complainant added.

