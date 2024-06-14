Two booked for murder after realtor’s mysterious death in Morni

Police on Wednesday booked two Panchkula residents for murder following the mysterious death of a property dealer who was out to show them land in Morni. Panchkula police have launched a murder probe on the complaint of the victim’s brother. No arrest has been made so far (iStock)

The deceased, Rajesh Goyal, lived in Sector 25, Panchkula. The accused, Rajiv Garg and Harish, are residents of Sector 25 and Sector 20, respectively.

Police on Wednesday received information regarding a man being brought to a private hospital in Sector 22 after falling into a gorge in Morni’s Mandhna village.

Initial reports suggested that Rajesh’s SUV had broken down and he was pushing the vehicle, when it skid, causing Rajesh to fall into the gorge.

However, Rajesh’s brother Ritesh Goyal alleged that it was not an accident, as Rajesh’s back was burnt and he had sustained injuries on the head. Ritesh alleged that his brother was killed as part of a conspiracy.

On his complaint, Chandimandir police booked Rajiv Garg and Harish, who had accompanied Rajesh to Morni, for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Had left with accused at 7 am to show them land

Ritesh informed the police that Rajiv called Rajesh around 6.30 am on Wednesday to show him a property. Even though Rajesh expressed that he was not feeling well, Rajiv and Harish turned up at their house in their SUV around 7 am to pick up Rajesh.

Around 8.40 am, Ritesh said, he received a phone call from Rajiv’s friend Vikas, informing that Rajesh was missing.

Ritesh said he, along with his nephew, immediately left for Morni. There, he found Rajiv and Harish sitting on a stone, having water, and Rajesh’s body lying in a gorge close-by.

Aghast to find his brother dead, Ritesh said he also found that the lock of the SUV’s driver side door was broken. The vehicle was stuck in the gorge and Rajesh’s phone was in it.

Rajesh was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 22, Panchkula, but declared brought dead, following which police were alerted.

Alleging a murder conspiracy, Ritesh said both the accused did not make any effort to save Rajesh or call for an ambulance or police. Police have launched a murder probe on Ritesh’s complaint. No arrest has been made so far.