Two booked for snatching mobile phone in Chandigarh
Police are on the lookout for two unidentified men who snatched the mobile phone of a Hallomajra resident on April 14. The victim, Kulwinder Singh of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, complained that two men snatched his mobile phone while he was taking a call near his house and fled on foot. After verification, police registered a case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.
PU alumnus Ajay Kumar Sood is principal scientific adviser
Physicist Ajay Kumar Sood, an alumnus of Panjab University, was appointed principal scientific advisor (PSA) to the government on Wednesday. A member of the science, technology and innovation advisory council to the Prime Minister, Sood has been appointed to the post for three years. He succeeds biologist K Vijay Raghavan. A 1968-batch bachelor of science (honours) student at Panjab University, Sood joined the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, as a scientist, where he worked till 1988. During this period, he enrolled for research at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) from where he obtained his PhD in 1982, and later retired as a professor in 2016.
Upgrade engg branches to depts, UIET teachers urge V-C
Adviser visits census gallery
Two arrested for rioting in Mauli Jagran village
CM Yogi Adityanath orders WiFi, biometric attendance in all government schools in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed WiFi facility in all the government schools in Uttar Pradesh in the next 100 days. Yogi Adityanath said all the schools should have a website each and email id for all the students. Yogi Adityanath gave these directives while viewing presentations on the education sector here. A new sports policy for the state should be worked out soon, Yogi Adityanath said.
Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP
A 2004-batch IPS officer, Raj Kumar Singh, has been appointed as the Chandigarh inspector general of police. He has replaced also a 2004-batch IPS officer, Omvir Singh, who has been transferred to Goa, as per an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. Before his move to Chandigarh, Raj Kumar Singh held the charge of joint commissioner of police, legal division, Delhi Police.
Migrant couple, five kids burnt alive in Ludhiana shanty fire
Seven members of a migrant family from Bihar were charred to death after a fire broke out in their shanty at Makkar colony here on Wednesday. The deceased include five children, with the youngest being a two-year-old boy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The couple's eldest son Rajesh, 17, had a providential escape as he was sleeping in a nearby shanty with his friend Ajit.
Four Night Food Streets to come up at Panchkula
Taking a cue from the success of Night Food Streets in many cities, the Panchkula administration has decided to set up similar food courts at four places in the city at a cost of around ₹45 lakh each. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works worth about ₹4.35 crore. The locations for the four Night Food Streets are being worked out.
Religious leaders in Uttar Pradesh welcome Yogi directive on loudspeakers
Reacting to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's appeal, some districts, including Mathura and Kanpur, saw voluntary steps to either let loudspeakers remain silent or remove them from temples. Clerics in Lucknow were perhaps the first to take the initiative after Mathura, where loudspeakers atop Bhagwat Bhavan at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, remained silent on Wednesday. Shia clerics, too, supported the order and issued directives to limit the sound of loudspeakers at mosques.
