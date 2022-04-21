Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two booked for snatching mobile phone in Chandigarh
Police are on the lookout for two unidentified men who snatched the mobile phone of a Hallomajra resident on April 14 in Chandigarh
The victim, Kulwinder Singh of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, complained that two men snatched his mobile phone while he was taking a call near his house and fled on foot.
The victim, Kulwinder Singh of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, complained that two men snatched his mobile phone while he was taking a call near his house and fled on foot. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police are on the lookout for two unidentified men who snatched the mobile phone of a Hallomajra resident on April 14. The victim, Kulwinder Singh of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, complained that two men snatched his mobile phone while he was taking a call near his house and fled on foot. After verification, police registered a case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.

