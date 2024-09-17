Two booked for trying to mow down Mohali cop with car

Sadar Kharar police have booked two men for trying to mow down a Mohali police ASI after he, along with his police team, stopped their car for checking near Gharuan village on Sunday. Mohali police ASI Jagdev Singh suffered fractures in both legs in the incident. (HT Photo)

Police identified one of the accused as Lovepreet Singh, alias Ladi, a resident of Gharuan.

In his complaint, constable Sijagdeep Khan of Gharuan police station that they had received a tip-off that Ladi, along with another man, was driving towards Gharuan from Chandigarh University in a Punjab-registered car in a suspicious manner.

“After spotting their car, we asked them to stop. While I stood near the passenger side of the car, ASI Jagdev Singh stood in front of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the passenger grabbed my uniform. In a bid to flee, Ladi suddenly rammed the car into Jagdev, before driving off,” Khan alleged.

Singh suffered fractures in both his legs and was rushed to the Mohali civil hospital.

The absconding accused were booked for attempt to murder at the Sadar Kharar police station.