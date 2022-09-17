Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two brothers arrested for labourer’s murder in Ludhiana

Two brothers arrested for labourer’s murder in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 01:15 AM IST

Two brothers have been arrested for killing a 27-year-old man by pushing him off the second floor of a labour quarter in Giaspura late on Thursday night

Ludhiana police arrested the duo while they were trying to leave the city to avoid arrest. (Representative image)
Ludhiana police arrested the duo while they were trying to leave the city to avoid arrest. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two brothers have been arrested for killing a 27-year-old man by pushing him off the second floor of a labour quarter in Giaspura late on Thursday night.

The accused have been identified as Vishal of Giaspura and his brother Ashutosh.

Police said they have informed family members of the victim, Shailendra Kumar, a labourer, who was a native of Kushinagar of Uttar Pradesh.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that Vishal and Ashutosh, who were reportedly in inebriated condition, had got into a spat with their neighbour, Tafal, at the roof of the labourer quarter on Thursday night and started thrashing him.

The SHO added that when Shailendra tried to intervene, the duo attacked and pushed him off the second floor and fled. Locals informed the police and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Police lodged a murder case against the accused and launched a manhunt for their arrest. They were nabbed on Friday from the Giaspura area when they were trying to escape the city to avoid arrest,” said the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out