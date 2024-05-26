Two Chandigarh MC staffers held for duping job seeker of 2.40 lakh

Chandigarh Police have arrested two municipal corporation (MC) staffers for duping a woman of ₹2.40 lakh on the pretext of securing jobs for her and her husband in the horticulture department. The scam came to light when Anjali, a resident of Kumaon Colony, Nayagaon, lodged a complaint alleging that one Chandigarh MC staffer promised her jobs in the horticulture department and asked her to pay ₹ 2.40 lakh. She arranged the money by selling her jewellery and gave it to the accused. (Getty Images)

A case was registered against Vishal and Rajiv, who worked as safai karamcharis on a daily wage and outsourced basis in Sectors 28 and 19, respectively, on the complaint of Dr Vinay, medical officer of health, Chandigarh.

Anjali said although she received a job, her husband did not. When she confronted Vishal at his house, he assured her that her husband would be employed in her place and promised to adjust her at Bhumika Pargati Company after the Lok Sabha elections. However, a few days later, Vishal returned ₹20,000 to her at the MC office in Sector 17.

Anjali also accused Rajiv, alleging that both had taken money from 10-12 people. She said Rajiv had constructed a house worth ₹18 lakh in Jhampur village using the ill-gotten funds.

Upon receiving the complaint, the joint commissioner summoned both the accused to his office on May 23. During the meeting, Vishal and Rajiv admitted to accepting the money. Vishal confessed to taking ₹1 lakh from Anjali and giving it to Rajiv, while Rajiv acknowledged receiving ₹75,000 from Vishal around 5-6 months ago.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector-17 police station.