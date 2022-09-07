Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two days after Mohali joyride tragedy, manager, two employees operating giant wheel arrested

Two days after Mohali joyride tragedy, manager, two employees operating giant wheel arrested

Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:56 AM IST

Mohali police on Tuesday arrested the manager of the fair, Mukesh Kumar, and two employees who were operating the joyride (drop tower), during a fair at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali.

On Sunday, 10 persons suffered injuries after the joyride came crashing down from 50 feet above the ground during a fair at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali. On Monday, the police booked the manager along with the employees under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Mohali police on Tuesday arrested the manager of the fair, Mukesh Kumar, and two employees namely Gaurav Kumar and Aarif, who were operating the joyride (drop tower), during a fair at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali.

On Sunday, 10 persons suffered injuries after the joyride came crashing down from 50 feet above the ground.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “We will arrest more persons, including the bouncers soon. During the interrogation, the suspects stated that it was a brand new ride and it crashed after the pulley broke down. All three were produced before the court on Tuesday and have been sent to one-day police remand.”

On Monday, the police booked the manager along with the employees under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Probe panel to submit report on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the four-member committee headed by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amaninder Kaur Brar is expected to give a report on Wednesday.

The fair started on August 6 and was to end on September 4, but the organisers extended it till September 11. The drop tower was installed in mid-August.

State human rights panel seeks report from DC

Taking suo motu notice of the incident, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PHRC) has sought a report from the deputy commissioner of Mohali. The commission has sought a report before November 17, which is the next date of hearing.

