Two days after Mohali joyride tragedy, manager, two employees operating giant wheel arrested
Mohali police on Tuesday arrested the manager of the fair, Mukesh Kumar, and two employees who were operating the joyride (drop tower), during a fair at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali.
The Mohali police on Tuesday arrested the manager of the fair, Mukesh Kumar, and two employees namely Gaurav Kumar and Aarif, who were operating the joyride (drop tower), during a fair at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali.
On Sunday, 10 persons suffered injuries after the joyride came crashing down from 50 feet above the ground.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “We will arrest more persons, including the bouncers soon. During the interrogation, the suspects stated that it was a brand new ride and it crashed after the pulley broke down. All three were produced before the court on Tuesday and have been sent to one-day police remand.”
On Monday, the police booked the manager along with the employees under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Probe panel to submit report on Wednesday
Meanwhile, the four-member committee headed by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amaninder Kaur Brar is expected to give a report on Wednesday.
The fair started on August 6 and was to end on September 4, but the organisers extended it till September 11. The drop tower was installed in mid-August.
State human rights panel seeks report from DC
Taking suo motu notice of the incident, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PHRC) has sought a report from the deputy commissioner of Mohali. The commission has sought a report before November 17, which is the next date of hearing.
-
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics