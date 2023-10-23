Two Fatehabad village panchayats pass resolution against bail bonds for peddlers, thieves

The panchayats of two Fatehabad villages — Samain and Nangli — on Sunday passed a resolution against furnishing bail bonds for drug peddlers and thieves, besides not pursuing their cases. Two Fatehabad village panchayats passed a resolution against bail bonds for peddlers, thieves. (HT File)

The panchayat of both villages was held at Samain with village sarpanch Ranbir Singh saying they have decided to impose a fine of ₹2,100 on anyone found involved in the sale of liquor and other drugs.

The sarpanch said, “No person from both the villages will furnish bail bonds and pursue cases of persons booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and theft cases. If anyone was found to be taking bail bonds, he/she will have to pay a fine of ₹2,100.”

“The decision is taken as the youngsters are becoming victims of drugs and later they were found on the wrong side of the law,” he reasoned.

Singh, who is also head of Haryana’s sarpanch association, said they have collectively decided not to approach anyone in support of those involved in selling or buying drugs in both villages.

“We will furnish the information on drug peddling and theft cases to police whenever it comes to our notice. If we want to save youths from the curse of drugs, everyone will have to join in this noble cause. We have formed a 31-member committee to look after the entire issues, besides keeping an eye on facilities provided at government schools and community health centres,” he added.

Village heads and other attendees attended the panchayat, wherein the decision to prohibit “kaaj” ceremony was also announced. The panchayat reasoned that it was not appropriate to serve sweets and other eatables to villagers after the death of elderly persons.

“Kaaj” is a ritual performed by most people in Haryana when an elderly family member dies a natural death.

The village panchayats also decided to ban the DJ system in marriages and prohibit sale and purchase of liquor and drugs.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!