Two, including minor boy, die of drug overdose
Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, died of suspected drug overdose in separate incidents in Faridkot and Moga districts on Tuesday.
The police said that the minor boy belongs from Beguwala village in Faridkot district. Three persons, including the deceased’s two friends and an alleged drug smuggler, have been booked for culpable homicide.
The accused were identified as Lakhwinder Singh and Satnam Singh of Beguwala village and Gurwinderpal Singh of Araiyaan Wala village in Faridkot district.
Inspector Amrinder Singh said that the boy’s father filed a complaint claiming that Lakhwinder and Satnam took his son on a bike to the house of Gurwinderpal and purchased some drugs from him.
“The father claimed that the duo forced his son to take drugs and gave him an overdose following which he died. Police have arrested Lakhwinder and Satnam. We are conducting raids to nab Gurwinderpal and further investigation is under process,” he added.
A case was registered under section 304 (culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Faridkot Sadar police station.
In another incident, a 27-year-old man was found dead in a jungle near Rehrwan village in Moga district. The deceased has been identified as Ranjodh Singh of Talwandi Butian village in Jalandhar district.
The family of the deceased admitted he was a drug addict. He went out of his home on Monday and did not return, police added.
A case was registered against eight persons for culpable homicide on the complaint of the family as they claim their son was forcefully given drugs overdose.
In the past three months, 11 persons have reportedly died of ‘drug overdose’ in Moga district.
-
Jalandhar deputy mayor resigns from Congress after his suspension from party
Deputy mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, a day after state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suspended Bunty for 'anti-party activities'. Clarifying his stance, Bunty said that some senior party leaders were provoking state party president Warring against him. Warring, in the suspension letter dated August 1, had said that the party has suspended Bunty for his anti-party activities and creating indiscipline in the party for 6 years.
-
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
-
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
-
4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala. In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said.
-
30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district's police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder. Akashdeep Singh continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh, however, didn't disclose the name of the arrested persons. Majitha said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep's brother.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics