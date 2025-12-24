Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two killed in separate accidents amid dense fog in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 07:12 am IST

Dense fog led to two fatal road accidents in the district, claiming the lives of a bus driver and a farmer, leaving their families devastated.

Dense fog once again proved fatal in the district, claiming the lives of two young men in separate road accidents and leaving two families devastated.

Deceased Jaswinder Singh (HT Photo)
Deceased Jaswinder Singh (HT Photo)

The first incident occurred around 4 am on Tuesday in the Guru Har Sahai area. Jaswinder Singh, 36, a Punjab Roadways bus driver, was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding sleeper bus near Lalchhian village amid fog. A resident of Alfu Ke village, Jaswinder was posted on the Guru Har Sahai-Dera Beas route and was on his way to report for duty.

The sleeper bus, reportedly coming from the Jammu side, rammed into his motorcycle from behind. He was critically injured and rushed to the civil hospital, Ferozepur, where he succumbed to head and multiple injuries. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the bus driver, who fled the spot.

In another incident, a 30-year-old farmer, Vikramjit Singh of Dulewala village, was killed in the Mallanwala area on Monday evening while returning home on his motorcycle amid poor visibility due to fog. He lost balance after brushing against an unidentified vehicle and fell on the road. Due to fog and darkness, passing vehicles failed to notice him in time, and he died on the spot.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two killed in separate accidents amid dense fog in Ferozepur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Dense fog in the district has led to two fatal road accidents, claiming the lives of a bus driver and a farmer. Jaswinder Singh, 36, died after his motorcycle was struck by a sleeper bus, while Vikramjit Singh, 30, lost his life after falling from his motorcycle. Police are investigating both incidents, highlighting the dangers of foggy conditions.