Two killed in separate accidents amid dense fog in Ferozepur

Dense fog once again proved fatal in the district, claiming the lives of two young men in separate road accidents and leaving two families devastated. Deceased Jaswinder Singh (HT Photo)

The first incident occurred around 4 am on Tuesday in the Guru Har Sahai area. Jaswinder Singh, 36, a Punjab Roadways bus driver, was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding sleeper bus near Lalchhian village amid fog. A resident of Alfu Ke village, Jaswinder was posted on the Guru Har Sahai-Dera Beas route and was on his way to report for duty.

The sleeper bus, reportedly coming from the Jammu side, rammed into his motorcycle from behind. He was critically injured and rushed to the civil hospital, Ferozepur, where he succumbed to head and multiple injuries. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the bus driver, who fled the spot.

In another incident, a 30-year-old farmer, Vikramjit Singh of Dulewala village, was killed in the Mallanwala area on Monday evening while returning home on his motorcycle amid poor visibility due to fog. He lost balance after brushing against an unidentified vehicle and fell on the road. Due to fog and darkness, passing vehicles failed to notice him in time, and he died on the spot.