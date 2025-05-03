Two properties of drug peddlers razed in Barnala

As part of the Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign, “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh”, the Handiaya nagar panchayat of Barnala razed two illegal properties in Killa Bhatti. The properties were razed as part of the Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign, “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh”. (HT File)

Barnala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarfaraz Alam said the demolished structures had been built using drug money. The individuals connected to the properties have been identified as Maro Kaur, Pyara Singh, Makhan Singh, Sonia, Baldev Singh, and Tittar Singh.

Maro Kaur and Sonia are currently behind bars, while the others are on the run. SSP Alam said the family has 11 cases registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with several other cases. “Those on the run are being actively traced, and further action will be taken accordingly.”