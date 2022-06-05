Two PRTC staffers booked, suspended for embezzlement

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Sunday suspended two employees of the Pepsu road transport corporation (PRTC) for embezzlement of government funds to the tune of ₹ 3.32 lakh.

The duo, identified as Ram Singh and Sukhpal Singh, was deputed on advance ticket booking at Bathinda depot of PRTC and had collected the amount for advance booking of travel by commuters on PRTC buses.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC for tampering with the records of ticketing machines, misusing the ticketing machines, and embezzling the government funds.

Bhullar said that apart from the Bathinda Depot, the accused could also be involved in bookings related to other depots of PRTC. Investigation teams of the department have been formed to look into the advance ticket bookings between April 1, 2021 to May 20, 2022, he said.