NIA nabs 2 Punjab-based aides of terrorist Dala on arrival from Manila

Moga: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two gangsters from Punjab allegedly associated with Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Dalla and the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) from Indira Gandhi International Airport after they were deported from Manila. The accused – who have been remanded to police custody till Saturday – have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and the relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act. (Image for representation)

Amritpal Singh, alias Ammy, of Chand Nawan village in Moga and Amrik Singh of Feruke village in Ferozepur were wanted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 (UAPA), and Explosive Substances Act, said officials privy to the development.

Later in the day, Delhi’s Patiala house court granted eight-day custody of Ammy and Amrik to the NIA till May 27. Special judge Shailendra Malik granted custody of both accused to interrogate them in connection with the alleged involvement in the recruitment of youth for the KTF and also involvement in smuggling and procurement of arms and ammunition and raising funds for the banned organisation.

The accused had non-bailable arrest warrants issued against them by the NIA Delhi court in a case related to unlawful and violent activities of the KTF. They also have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab. The NIA had registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the duo.

The NIA investigations have revealed that the duo entered into criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the KTF and also smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives for it from across the border. The accused had been working for Dalla to promote violent criminal activities of the KTF in India, the NIA said.

In association with another wanted accused Manpreet Singh, alias Peeta, they were involved in smuggling of weapons from Pakistan and recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF, the NIA probe revealed.

According to Punjab Police, Ammy went to Manila three years ago. He is facing six criminal cases, including three under the UAPA and one under the Explosive Substances Act.

The case under the Explosive Substances Act was registered when police busted an Inter-Services Intelligence-backed drone-based KTF terror module and recovered hand grenades, pistols and a huge cache of ammunition smuggled from Pakistan from an operative.

He was named in another case registered under the UAPA after an AK-47 assault rifle smuggled from Pakistan through drone was recovered from a paddy field of Arifke village in Ferozepur, which was intended to be by retrieved Dala’s men. Ammy had given them instructions from Manila, the police said.

Moga senior superintendent of police J Elanchezian said Ammy is in the NIA custody. “We will soon bring him on police remand in cases registered in Punjab,” he added.

