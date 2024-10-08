Two Punjab Police ASIs end life after juvenile escapes custody

Two Punjab Police assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) committed suicide by consuming poison at Adampur railway station in Jalandhar district early on Tuesday hours after a 17-year-old murder accused they were bringing back to a Hoshiarpur juvenile home from a Kapurthala court escaped their custody. Two Punjab Police assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) committed suicide by consuming poison at Adampur railway station in Jalandhar district early on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

Confirming the development, Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that the bodies of ASIs Jiwan Lal and Pritam Dass were found at the station and efforts were on to trace the teenaged accused, Amandeep Singh, who escaped on the way back from the Kapurthala court complex after a hearing.

“Adampur station master Naresh Raju informed the local police station about the recovery of the two bodies of police officials. It is a very unfortunate incident. When they couldn’t find Amandeep, they ended their lives by consuming a poisonous substance,” the SSP said.

Amandeep, who belonged to Talwandi Mahima village and was caught in March in a murder case, was being brought back to the juvenile home along with another accused, Dev Kumar of Kapurthala, after court proceedings on Monday evening. He escaped from the police vehicle near Adampur main bus stand on the way from Kapurthala to Hoshiarpur.

ASI Harjinder Singh secured the custody of Dev Kumar, while the two other ASIs started looking for Amandeep. When they didn’t find him, they took the extreme step.